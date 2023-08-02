Home Sport Football

Women's World Cup: Jamaica springs surprise by knocking out Brazil after 0-0 draw

Brazil’s loss means it is eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jamaica's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates after the Women's World Cup Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw Wednesday that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup.

The scoreless game in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.

She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.

In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.

These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly $100,000 was raised for the team through two fundraisers.

After opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend Marta's World Cup campaign.

KEY MOMENTS

With Marta starting the match for the first time in the group stage, Brazil maintained possession for most of the first half but struggled to test Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

ALSO READ | South Africa stun Italy to reach Women's World Cup last 16

The second half saw Brazil lift the tempo as the team chased the goal needed to advance. Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaica’s goal as Jamaica’s organized defense stifled the team throughout the game.

Marta was replaced after 80 minutes with the game still in the balance.

A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazil’s closest chance of scoring the winning goal. It was close, but close enough.

WHY IT MATTERS

With the draw, the Reggae Girlz advance to the Round of 16 in their second Women’s World Cup. The team made its debut in 2019 but lost all three group-stage matches, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil. This time, Jamaica finishes unbeaten in Group F.

Brazil’s loss means it is eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995. With the exit from the tournament, Marta has played her final World Cup match after announcing her plan to retire prior to the tournament. She bids farewell to the game’s biggest stage as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. To be able to do this is unbelievable to just watch it, while I’m alive. I thank the girls for doing this for the country. The country should be proud.” — Lorne Donaldson, Jamaica coach.

“For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others.” — Marta, Brazil's veteran forward.

WHAT’S NEXT

Jamaica advances to play the winner of Group H next week in Adelaide, South Australia. Brazil’s tournament comes to a disappointing end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's World Cup Brazil Jamaica
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp