Women's World Cup 2023: England's Lauren James has a 'Beckhamesque moment of madness'

Gary Lineker has compared Lauren James' stamp against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup to David Beckham's infamous red card against Argentina in 1998.

Referee Melissa Borjas shows a yellow card to England's Lauren James during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Aug 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

England's Lauren James has drawn flak for stomping on the back of her opponent Michelle Alozie as she rose to her feet following a tough collision between the pair in the Women's World Cup round of 16 match against Nigeria.

James was initially cautioned by the referee Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana, but after further review, the referee upgraded it from a yellow card to a red, for violent conduct. 

James will automatically be suspended for England's quarterfinal against either Colombia or Jamaica, but a FIFA panel may decide to increase the punishment, according to Fox Sports.

With the sides level at 0-0, England Women star James stamped on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the 86th minute of the round of 16 clash.

Following a VAR check, James was sent off and Lineker compared the incident to Beckham's red card in the 1998 World Cup, Daily Mail reported.

In Saint-Etienne Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone in the last-16, the report said.

That incident led to Beckham receiving a significant amount of criticism and abuse from England supporters.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: 'The @Lionesses down to 10 as Lauren James has a Beckhamesque moment of madness.'

BBC commentator Vicki Sparks, according to the Daily Mail, also made the comparison to the Beckham incident and described James' actions as 'completely unnecessary'.

