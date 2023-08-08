Home Sport Football

France ends Morocco's run and advances to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup

The Moroccans, on debut at the tournament, became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Women's World Cup

France's Kenza Dali, right, consoles Morocco's Nesryne El Chad following the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France advanced to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday.

France's all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer saw the French take a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide's Hindmarsh Stadium.

Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the second half to complete the win and end Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup.

The Moroccans, on debut at the tournament, became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions were the first Arab team to register a win in the competition by beating South Korea in the group stage. They followed that by upsetting group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of No. 2-ranked Germany.

But overcoming France, one of the tournament favourites, was a step too far for Reynald Pedros’ team.

France next face Australia, which is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand.

The Matildas advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark 2-0 on Monday, with star striker Sam Kerr returning from a calf injury to make her first appearance at this World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's World Cup Morocco France quarterfinals
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp