Confusion before Tottenham striker Harry Kane's Germany trip to complete medical with Bayern Munich

There was confusion as England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane was blocked from flying to Germany on Friday morning. He was preparing to fly to Munich and complete a medical with Bayern Munich but Spurs reportedly revoked his permission to travel to the Bundesliga side amid claims that they are looking to renegotiate the deal.

Later, reports confirmed that Kane has been given permission to fly to Germany.

According to Sky News, the 30-year-old was being driven to Stansted airport on Friday morning when he was told to not fly. He turned back and was at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to fly.

Despite suggestions Tottenham were trying to make last minutes changes to the deal, they said their agreement with Bayern Munich remains in place and has not changed, Sky News added.

Bayern are willing to pay Tottenham £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m - a record for the club.

Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

BBC reported that Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m) for the 30-year-old on Thursday.

The decision to move was then left up to Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

According to The Athletic, Kane is expected to wear the No 9 shirt after agreeing on Thursday night to join the Bundesliga champions.

