Home Sport Football

Confusion before Tottenham striker Harry Kane's Germany trip to complete medical with Bayern Munich

Kane is expected to wear the No 9 shirt after agreeing to join Bayern Munich.

Published: 11th August 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Kane (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

There was confusion as England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane was blocked from flying to Germany on Friday morning. He was preparing to fly to Munich and complete a medical with Bayern Munich but Spurs reportedly revoked his permission to travel to the Bundesliga side amid claims that they are looking to renegotiate the deal.

Later, reports confirmed that Kane has been given permission to fly to Germany.

According to Sky News, the 30-year-old was being driven to Stansted airport on Friday morning when he was told to not fly. He turned back and was at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to fly.

Despite suggestions Tottenham were trying to make last minutes changes to the deal, they said their agreement with Bayern Munich remains in place and has not changed, Sky News added.

Bayern are willing to pay Tottenham £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m - a record for the club.

Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

BBC reported that Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m) for the 30-year-old on Thursday.

The decision to move was then left up to Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

According to The Athletic, Kane is expected to wear the No 9 shirt after agreeing on Thursday night to join the Bundesliga champions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Bayern Munich Spurs
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp