England beats Colombia to advance to the Women’s World Cup semifinals

With many of the favorites, including America, Germany, France and Japan, already eliminated, England will be increasingly confident that it can win its first Women’s World Cup.

England's Alessia Russo celebrates after she scored her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against Colombia, in Sydney, Australia, Aug 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 win against Colombia on Saturday.

The Arsenal striker’s second-half goal completed a come-from-behind win for the Lionesses after Leicy Santos had given the Colombians a first-half lead.

Lauren Hemp equalized before halftime and Russo struck the winner in the 63rd minute as England advanced to the semifinals for the third straight time. It will face co-host Australia for a spot in the final.

Sarina Wiegman is also a step closer to her second consecutive Women’s World Cup final after her Netherlands team was runner-up to the United States in 2019.

England lost in the semifinals in 2015 and 2019, going out to Japan and the United States, respectively.

Wiegman led the Lionesses to victory in the European Championship last year, having won that competition with Netherlands in 2017.

It showed character to come back from Santos’ goal in the 44th at Stadium Australia.

Hemp evened the score in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time when she capitalized on a mistake from Colombia keeper Catalina Perez.

England will play Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

