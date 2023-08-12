Home Sport Football

Kane signs four-year deal with Bayern Munich

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Published: 12th August 2023 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027. (Photo | Twitter, @HKane)

By AFP

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said in a club statement.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here."

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

"Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career," Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans."

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tottenham
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp