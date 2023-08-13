Neymar 'probably leaving' PSG for Saudi club: Source

By Agencies

Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told news agency AFP on Sunday.

France forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million).

It is reported that the arrival of the explosive winger at PSG on a five-year contract could mean that Neymar could be on his way out.

The 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's for opening Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated to AFP.

The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".

The source suggested Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach agreement with PSG".

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the 31-year-old.

Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro (USD 328 million) bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Qatari-backed PSG are a club in a state of flux, with the departure of Lionel Messi and French superstar Mbappe watching Saturday's game from the stands after being sidelined for several weeks.

Neymar was conspicuous by his absence from the game at the Parc des Princes.

His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games.

If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.

The Brazil international joined the French champions for 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.

Earlier in the day French superstar Kylian Mbappe was reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain's first team after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute.

READ HERE | Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team after 'constructive discussions'

(With inputs from AFP and AP)

Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told news agency AFP on Sunday. France forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million). It is reported that the arrival of the explosive winger at PSG on a five-year contract could mean that Neymar could be on his way out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's for opening Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated to AFP. The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome". The source suggested Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach agreement with PSG". French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the 31-year-old. Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro (USD 328 million) bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club. Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia. Qatari-backed PSG are a club in a state of flux, with the departure of Lionel Messi and French superstar Mbappe watching Saturday's game from the stands after being sidelined for several weeks. Neymar was conspicuous by his absence from the game at the Parc des Princes. His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries. Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games. If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January. The Brazil international joined the French champions for 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017. Earlier in the day French superstar Kylian Mbappe was reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain's first team after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute. READ HERE | Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team after 'constructive discussions' (With inputs from AFP and AP)