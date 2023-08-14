'Show me the money': Football's biggest transfers in 2023 summer window

By Online Desk

August has started and that means the European football summer transfer window, which was in full swing, is approaching the business end of proceedings. Major clubs across Europe—and Saudi Arabia—have been among the headlines, making it one of the more interesting, and divisive, transfer windows in recent times.

Here are some of the biggest deals so far:

Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea has agreed on a British record transfer fee of £115 million ($146 million, €133 million) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to media reports.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton. But it became clear over the weekend that Caicedo preferred a move to Chelsea and will join the west London club on an eight-year contract.

Declan Rice joins Arsenal

Second, on the list is midfielder Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal on a 100 million pounds ($130 million) deal. Rice also becomes the seventh-most expensive signing in football history, joining some notable names at the top of the list.

Jude Bellingham signs for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid for an initial fee of £88.5 million. Real Madrid have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

During his time with Dortmund, Bellingham scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists, and was recently named the Bundesliga’s player of the season.

Bellingham became the seventh British player to sign for Real Madrid after Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate and Gareth Bale.

Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich

Recently, Bayern completed a Bundesliga record signing when it signed Harry Kane for £100 million ($110 million, €86 million) for the 30-year-old. The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Josko Gvardiol moves to Manchester City

Although Pep Guardiola was short of options at centre-back, he could not turn down the opportunity to sign one of the best young defenders around for £77 million ($99.2 million).

The transfer fee puts him among the likes of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, and Virgil van Dijk, who moved from Southampton to Liverpool for £75 million (then $100 million) in 2018.

Kai Havertz signs for Arsenal

Arsenal bought Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million ($82 million). The 24-year-old forward became Mikel Arteta's first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United sign Rasmus Hojlund

Man Utd needed to sign a striker this summer and while most of their supporters would have preferred Harry Kane, they settled for Rasmus Hojlund as a cheaper alternative. Hojlund joined from Atlanta for a fee of £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons.

Liverpool sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

Newcastle had a good old look but as Szoboszlai’s Leipzig release clause neared expiration, Liverpool signed the attacking midfielder for £60 million within a few days of their firm interest being reported.

Mason Mount signs five-year deal with Manchester United

After 18 years at Chelsea, Mason Mount became Manchester United's first signing of the off-season in a move worth £55 million ($69 million). United will have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on Mount meeting certain targets relating to appearances and success.

Mount was one of United manager Erik Ten Hag's leading targets ahead of the Dutchman's second season in charge at Old Trafford.

From Miami's Messiah to Saudi's money grab

Apart from these deals, The Crisitano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era has now officially moved outside Europe. While Ronaldo secured a move to Saudi club Al-Nassr earlier this year, Messi left PSG and joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former England and MLS star David Beckham.

Inter Miami stated that Messi will reportedly earn between $50 million to $60 million per year in a compensation package that includes a signing bonus and equity in the team.

Top superstars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves and, most recently, Sadio Mane have all switched from Europe to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The current transfer record was set by the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million (£190 million) in August 2017.

