Monaco sign Zakaria from Juventus

By AFP

MONACO: Swiss international midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Monaco from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Monaco said the 26-year-old had signed a five-year contract.

Sources close to the negotiations told AFP that Monaco were paying Juventus a 20 million euro ($21.8 million) transfer fee.

Zakaria joined Juventus in January 2022 and made 11 appearances before going on loan to Chelsea the following September. He made seven Premier League appearances for the London club.

He will be playing under Adi Huetter for the third time.

"He's a very talented player," the Austrian coach said on Friday. "I met him at Young Boys Bern, where he arrived when he was 18. Then I met him again at Moenchengladbach."

Denis Zakaria is here pic.twitter.com/EDHMPYfD5a — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 14, 2023

"He'd be a good recruit and his style would suit Monaco perfectly."

MONACO: Swiss international midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Monaco from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday. Monaco said the 26-year-old had signed a five-year contract. Sources close to the negotiations told AFP that Monaco were paying Juventus a 20 million euro ($21.8 million) transfer fee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Zakaria joined Juventus in January 2022 and made 11 appearances before going on loan to Chelsea the following September. He made seven Premier League appearances for the London club. He will be playing under Adi Huetter for the third time. "He's a very talented player," the Austrian coach said on Friday. "I met him at Young Boys Bern, where he arrived when he was 18. Then I met him again at Moenchengladbach." Denis Zakaria is here pic.twitter.com/EDHMPYfD5a — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 14, 2023 "He'd be a good recruit and his style would suit Monaco perfectly."