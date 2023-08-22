Home Sport Football

Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery

City said their treble-winning manager had been suffering from "severe back pain for some time" and flew out to Barcelona for "emergency" yet "routine" surgery.

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's next two matches after a "routine operation" on his back Tuesday, the Premier League champions announced.

The Spanish boss will remain in Barcelona while he recovers from the operation and is expected to miss City's matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo taking temporary charge in his absence.

City expect Guardiola, 52, to be back on the touchline after the international break for their visit to West Ham on September 16.

A Manchester City statement said: "Pep Guardiola has today (Tuesday) undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep's return.

"He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

