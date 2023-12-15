Rebecca Welch to become Premier League's first female referee

By AFP

LONDON: Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee of a Premier League match after being appointed to oversee Fulham's game against Burnley on December 23.

Welch became a referee in 2010, combining the role with her job in Britain's National Health Service.

In 2021, she was the first woman to be appointed to referee a match in the Football League when taking charge of the fourth-tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale.

Welch was also the first female official to referee matches in the Championship and third round of the FA Cup.

Last month she became the first woman to act as fourth official in a Premier League game as part of the team for Fulham's match against Manchester United.

Welch has also taken charge of several high-profile women's fixtures, including games at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

