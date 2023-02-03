Home Sport Football

Odisha FC play out 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC 

Chennaiyin FC began the game on the front foot, challenging Odisha FC with a high press.

Published: 03rd February 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Anirudh Thapa of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Anirudh Thapa of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC to move back to sixth place in the Indian Super League table here on Thursday.

Odisha (22 points) now have a point ahead of Bengaluru FC, while Chennaiyin FC are five points behind them in the eighth.

Chennaiyin FC began the game on the front foot, challenging Odisha FC with a high press.

After a period of minor threats, they finally found space down the right from where Anirudh Thapa found Vincy Barretto's diving header in the 19th minute.

But, Amrinder Singh made the first of his three big saves in the game, stretching to his left to tip it wide.

It was Odisha FC who broke the deadlock in what turned into a lively first half.

In the 24th minute, Chennaiyin FC's miskicked long ball from the back was intercepted by Odisha FC's high line, and with two touches, they found Diego Mauricio in the box via Isak Ralte's through ball.

The striker's powerful left footer on the run found the back of the net.

But Thapa was on hand to find an equalizer the very next minute.

Odisha FC were caught unawares, allowing Thapa to run in between the defenders as Aakash Sangwan found him with an inch-perfect cross from the left flank that was headed in from close range.

In the final few minutes of the first half, both Peter Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati threatened to score, with the latter being denied on a long shot by Amrinder.

But once again, it was Odisha FC who went ahead minutes into the second half.

This time, it was Chennaiyin FC's defence that wasn't alert to a run into the box.

Nandhakumar Sekar was allowed time on the right flank to put in a low cross as Isak slipped into the six yard box to slot the ball into the net.

Chennaiyin FC took control of the game again from there.

In the 56th minute, they found another equaliser through El Khayati.

Barreto's run down the left seemed to have ended in a feeble cross, but the ball bounced back into the path of El Khayati who took a calm touch before placing his shot to beat Amrinder.

Amrinder put his body on the line in the 67th minute to deny substitute Kwame Karikari from close range, and El Khayati nearly pulled off a goal-of-the-season candidate when he curled a long-range shot with a short backlift only to find the post.

That was their last substantial chance to win the game.

Chennaiyn FC's seventh game without a win meant they cannot afford to drop points in their last four games if they want to stay in playoff contention.

They face Kerala Blasters next on February 7, while Odisha FC returns home to play FC Goa on February 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC Indian Super League Football
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp