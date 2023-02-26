No storybook ending in sight to Liverpool struggles, admits Klopp

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said there is no Hollywood ending in sight to his side's struggles after a 0-0 draw at struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds travelled to Selhurst Park low on confidence after a 5-2 humiliation at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

A point edges Liverpool up to seventh in the Premier League, but they are still six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Klopp's men came close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last year, but have looked a shadow of that side this season.

"This will not be the season of history," Klopp told reporters. "There will not be movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway."

Palace remain without a win in nine games, but a draw takes the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool had appeared to be building some momentum with two consecutive Premier League wins before being brought back to earth with a bang by the European champions in midweek.

A lack of energy has been one of the major factors behind the Reds' fall from grace this season but Klopp put his trust in experience.

The return of James Milner, Naby Keita and Joel Matip among four changes took the average age of Klopp's starting line-up to over 29.

The older heads helped steady the ship, but the visitors were lacking in inspiration going forward without the injured Darwin Nunez.

"You feel something is not right, but it's an away point and it's ok," added Klopp. "It's not brilliant, but it's ok."

Jean-Philippe Mateta wasted Palace's best chance when the Frenchman smashed against the bar from close range after Trent Alexander-Arnold had been robbed by Jeffrey Schlupp.

The closest Liverpool came to scoring before the break was when Alexander-Arnold's goalbound free-kick was deflected to safety by his own teammate Jordan Henderson.

Klopp's men were marginally better in the second period once Harvey Elliott replaced the ineffectual Keita.

Mohamed Salah was inches away from the moment of inspiration Liverpool badly needed as his curling effort came back off the crossbar.

Salah was the creator for Liverpool's other big chance to take all three points, but Cody Gakpo's attempted dink over the onrushing Vicente Guaita sailed wide.

