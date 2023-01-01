Home Sport Football

Luis Suarez signs two-year deal with Brazilian club Gremio

The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.

Published: 01st January 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 11:54 AM

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (File Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio, the Porto Alegre side announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title.

Suarez played at the World Cup in Qatar without scoring as his country were eliminated in the group stages.

"HE'S AT GREMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suarez arrives to continue his victorious journey, this time wearing our jersey!" Gremio posted on Twitter.

"Scorer, multi-titled, warrior! Welcome, Luisito!"

The club confirmed that Suarez had signed until December 2024.

Suarez first left Nacional in 2006 for a season at Dutch club FC Groningen before spending four years at Ajax Amsterdam.

He joined the Premier League in 2011 and spent three seasons in Liverpool before moving to Spain where he played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020 and then Atletico Madrid until the end of last season.

With Barca he won the Champions League in 2015, and La Liga four times. He was again crowned La Liga champion with Atletico in 2021.

