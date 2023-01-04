Home Sport Football

Pele gets resting place in world's tallest vertical cemetery

The Brazilian football great, whose funeral was held Tuesday after his death last week at age 82, bought his mausoleum 19 years ago inside the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery.

Published: 04th January 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

The casket of late Brazilian soccer great Pele is draped in the Brazilian and Santos FC soccer club flags as his remains are transported from Vila Belmiro stadium to the cemetery.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

SANTOS: Pele was a footballer like no other, and his final resting place will be exceptional, too: a large replica stadium complete with artificial turf inside the world's tallest vertical cemetery.

The Brazilian football great, whose funeral was held Tuesday after his death last week at age 82, bought his mausoleum 19 years ago inside the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery, a veritable high-rise that holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest cemetery on Earth.

Located in Santos, the southeastern port city where "The King" played most of his storied career, the cemetery has a total area of 40,000 square meters (430,000 square feet) and features a 24-hour restaurant, a chapel, an automobile museum, a small fish pond and an aviary.

Located on the first floor, Pele's 200-square-meter mausoleum will be decorated like a football stadium, with his embalmed body resting in a coffin displayed in the middle of the artificial turf, surrounded by gilded images from his glory days, a spokesman for the cemetery said.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- had spoken openly about his planned resting place, saying in 2003 that he liked the spot because it "doesn't look like a cemetery" and gave him a feeling of "spiritual peace and tranquility."

The striking white building was conceived by late Argentine businessman Jose Salomon Altstut, who broke ground on the project in 1983.

Officially inaugurated in 1991, it has a total of 18,000 interment spaces, and became the first vertical cemetery in the world to provide space for mausoleums.

The cemetery's website says clients are allowed to "create a decorated space" in their mausoleums, which can even include en-suite rest areas for mourners.

Pele's late father, aunt, brother and daughter are already interred in the same place, as well as Antonio Wilson Honorio, nicknamed "Coutinho," his teammate at Santos FC in the 1960s.

The cemetery sits a stone's throw from Santos's Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pele first dazzled the world as a 15-year-old phenom, on his way to scoring a record 1,281 career goals and becoming the only player in history to win three World Cups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pele
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp