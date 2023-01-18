Home Sport Football

Wales agree equal pay for football internationals

Published: 18th January 2023 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By AFP

LONDON: The Football Association of Wales (FAW) became the latest governing body to agree on equal pay deals for men's and women's internationals on Wednesday.

The deal comes into place immediately and covers the period up to and including the 2026 men's World Cup and 2027 women's World Cup.

A joint statement released by Wales men's and women's teams said: "Together Stronger has been the mantra across the Cymru national teams for us all, both on and off the pitch as we look to put Wales on the world stage."

"As part of the FAW's strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our men's and women's teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches."

World champions the United States, and European champions England, Spain and Norway are among nations who have introduced equal pay for male and female players for representing their countries.

"We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole," added the players' statement.

"With this agreement in place, we will now look ahead to the Euro 2024 and 2025 qualifying campaigns, as we aim to see further success across both our senior teams in the near future."

