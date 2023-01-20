Home Sport Football

Memphis Depay joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

The 28-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Atletico after an injury-hit spell at the Camp Nou.

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 group C match between The Netherlands and Austria at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands . (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have signed Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from La Liga rivals Barcelona for three million euros (USD 3.25 million), the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Atletico after an injury-hit spell at the Camp Nou.

The transfer could cost Atletico up to an extra one million euros in add-ons.

Barcelona said the deal included an option for them to buy versatile Belgian international Yannick Carrasco from Atletico.

Depay scored 14 goals in 42 matches for Barca after signing for the Catalan giants from Lyon in 2021.

But injury problems and the arrival of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich led to Depay only making four appearances for Xavi Hernandez's men this season.

Depay is the Netherlands' second-highest scorer of all time with 43 goals and netted once at the 2022 World Cup.

He enjoyed a fruitful five-year spell at Lyon after a disappointing stint with Manchester United.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have struggled this term and are fourth in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barca, having also been knocked out of the Champions League.

Depay will be expected to replace Joao Felix who left Madrid earlier this month to join Chelsea on loan.

