Real Madrid and Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals 

Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 15, the same score it beat the Catalan club in their first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, takes a shot on goal in front of Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Barcelona also got the best of Madrid the last time they met in the Copa del Rey, advancing to the 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 win in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid will host the first leg this time, with the second at Camp Nou.

The first leg of the semifinals this season was set to be played next week, but it will have to be scheduled for about a month from now because Madrid will be participating in the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Barcelona is the club with most Copa del Rey titles with 31, eight more than Athletic. Madrid has 19 but none since 2014, while Osasuna’s best result was a runner-up finish in 2005 when it lost in the final to Real Betis.

Every round until now had been played in single games. Madrid advanced to the last four past city rival Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona eliminated Real Sociedad.

The final will be played on May 6 in Seville.

