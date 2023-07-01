Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after fan vote

The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club needs time to implement the “complex, massive and costly process” of replacing the design.

Published: 01st July 2023 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid will go back to its old emblem after listening to its fans. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after listening to its fans.

The Spanish soccer club said Friday its members voted to revert to the badge that had been replaced by a more modern design amid widespread criticism six years ago.

Atletico said nearly 78,000 of the club's more than 138,000 members participated in the vote, with 88% choosing the previous badge. Both designs are similar, featuring red-and-white stripes underneath white stars against a blue background, and a bear stretching up against a tree — which is the symbol of the city of Madrid. The first version of the emblem was introduced in 1917, inspired by the Spanish capital's coat of arms.

The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club needs time to implement the “complex, massive and costly process” of replacing the design.

The club said it will make the change even though Nike had already started the manufacturing process of its kits for the 2024-25 season.

The previous badge also needs to be added to virtual environments, social networks, licensed products and third-party media such as television content and video games.

The club said the current shield “will become part of the family of badges and emblems that have accompanied us throughout our history.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atletico Madrid club emblem badge fans
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp