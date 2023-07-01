Home Sport Football

Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on eight-year deal

Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea's new-look strikeforce is taking shape after the Blues confirmed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on Friday.

The Senegal international has signed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge after impressing in La Liga last season with 12 goals in 26 appearances.

Jackson, 22, will cost a reported £32 million ($47 million).

Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

"We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates."

Chelsea have been busy in the first few weeks of the transfer window as they were forced to move on a number of players to meet financial fair play regulations after splashing over £500 million on new signings last season.

Kai Havertz has crossed London to join Arsenal, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly joined the exodus of stars from Europe to Saudi Arabia, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan on Friday.

A deal has also been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester United for the sale of Mason Mount.

However, they have also reinforced a blunt attack with Jackson set to battle French international Christopher Nkunku for the role as Pochettino's first-choice number nine next season.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, their lowest placing since 1994.

