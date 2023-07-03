Home Sport Football

Switzerland picks 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney in Women's World Cup squad

She will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against Philippines on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway.

Published: 03rd July 2023 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Sixteen-year-old Iman Beney was picked in Switzerland’s squad Monday for the Women’s World Cup, only three days after making her debut with the national team.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia.

She will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against the Philippines on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway.

“We haven’t taken her only as a prospect,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said of Beney. “She can make an impression at the World Cup.”

Alongside Beney, five others in the 23-player squad have more than 100 national team appearances: Barcelona winger Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann, Real Betis goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann and Arsenal teammates Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.

Switzerland is playing at its second Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the Swiss advanced from the group stage — winning 10-1 against Ecuador — before losing to host Canada in the round of 16.

Switzerland has a final preparation game at home Wednesday against Morocco, another team going to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iman Beney Switzerland Women’s World Cup
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp