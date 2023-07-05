Home Sport Football

Roberto Firmino becomes latest player heading to Saudi Arabia, joins Al-Ahli 

Al-Ahli also signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

Published: 05th July 2023 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

JEDDAH: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Wednesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League.

The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.

Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.

"I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli," Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing on Tuesday.

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.

It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.

Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool.

Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

With Brazil, he won the Copa America in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FootballRoberto FirminoSaudi Pro LeagueAl-Ahli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp