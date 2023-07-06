Home Sport Football

PSG signs Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal

Out of contract with Inter, the powerfully-built Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side last

Milan_Skriniar

Milan Skriniar joined PSG on a five-year deal. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its defence on Thursday by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal, a year after missing out on the former Inter Milan centre-back.

PSG announced its first new player of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique.

Out of contract with Inter, the powerfully-built Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side last year.

PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

The 28-year-old Skriniar joined Sampdoria in 2016 and became the youngest defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A, PSG said. He then moved to Inter Milan and played 246 matches with 10 goals in five seasons.

“There’s always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain,” Skriniar said. “I feel it a bit, but I feel I’m ready, ready to be part of this really big club. But I love pressure. I’m a defender, so we know what it’s all about.”

Skriniar won the Italian league title with Inter in 2021, as well as two Italian Cups. He has played 60 games with Slovakia, scoring three goals.

