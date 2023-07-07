Home Sport Football

César Azpilicueta signs one-year deal with Atlético Madrid, leaves Chelsea after 11 years

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

Published: 07th July 2023 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 03:33 PM

César Azpilicueta has signed a one-year deal with Atlético Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, César Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atlético Madrid.

“César leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

