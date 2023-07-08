David de Gea announces Man United exit after 12 seasons at Old Trafford

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old's contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

In a message on social media on Saturday, De Gea thanked United fans for their support but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.



I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

When De Gea’s contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spain goalkeeper. That followed reports that De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

United has been linked with a move for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana.

De Gea wrote: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club."

