Home Sport Football

Megan Rapinoe nervous but excited ahead of tilt at third World Cup crown

Rapinoe announced at the weekend that she will retire at the end of this season, completing a career that has already brought two World Cup crowns.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon .Lyon, France, 2019.(File | Photo)

By AFP

AUCKLAND: United States veteran Megan Rapinoe admitted Wednesday she was feeling nervous but is determined to enjoy her last World Cup and sign out with a third title.

Rapinoe announced at the weekend that she will retire at the end of this season, completing a career that has already brought two World Cup crowns.

She can make it a third when the tournament kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand.

"The nerves are still kind of there, and the excitement," the forward, who is also well-known for her activism, said.

"I am 38 years old, it is pretty obvious I am not going to be playing forever," added Rapinoe, who has 199 caps and has also won Olympic gold.

"I'm feeling all the feels and knowing this will be my last World Cup," Rapinoe said in Auckland, where the Americans will be based.

Her forthcoming retirement means "I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament", she added.

The United States would be the first team to win the Women's World Cup three times in a row, but fellow veteran Alex Morgan says they must not get ahead of themselves.

"We are obviously looking to make history, that would be great," the 34-year-old told reporters when asked if the holders were already talking about three in a row.

"That's in the back of our minds," she added. "(But) it is really just wanting each game as it comes."

The United States will meet the Netherlands, the team they beat in the final four years ago, in the group stage.

Also in Group E are Portugal and Vietnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Megan Rapinoe Womens World Cup 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp