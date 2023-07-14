Home Sport Football

Christian Pulisic signs four-year contract with US-owned AC Milan

Considered the top American player with 25 goals in 60 international appearances, Pulisic was sidelined by a string of injuries and didn't live up to expectations at Chelsea.

Published: 14th July 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

United States soccer player Christian Pulisic, front, waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for medical tests at Italian Serie A soccer team AC Milan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: After struggling for playing time in his fourth season with Chelsea, Christian Pulisic finalized a four-year contract with U.S.-owned AC Milan on Thursday.

The 24-year-old American midfielder and forward, who joined Chelsea after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, scored 26 goals in 145 games with the Blues and won a Champions League medal in 2021. But after netting 19 Premier League goals in his first three seasons he had just one in 2022-23 — none in 20 matches after Oct. 8. He made just two starts after Jan. 5.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunities I’ve wanted in recent years and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that,” Pulisic said during an online news conference with U.S. media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian Pulisic Chelsea AC Milan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp