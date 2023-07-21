Home Sport Football

Women's World Cup 2023: Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in their opener

It was a crucial miss for the Canadian veteran, who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals.

Canada's Ashley Lawrence, left, and Nigeria's Antionette Payne battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada. (Photo|AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.

KEY MOMENTS

Sinclair lined up for the shot in the 50th minute. Nnadozie dived left for the save. She pointed at her head after she blocked the kick.

Sinclair exited the game in the 70th minute.

Nnadozie also denied a shot from inside the box by Evelyne Viens in the 65th. At the end of the game, she fell to her knees and let out a celebratory yell.

Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also made key saves, including a close-range shot in the 80th minute.

WHY IT MATTERS

With neither team able to secure a victory, winning the next two group-stage matches becomes more crucial. A loss for either Nigeria or Canada in their next matches would make advancing out of Group B very difficult. Another draw and the team’s final group stage match would be a must-win.

WHAT'S NEXT

Canada moves to Perth on Australia's west coast for its next game against Ireland, which is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Australians in the opening Group B game. Nigeria will play the co-hosts in Brisbane on Thursday. Star Australian striker Sam Kerr missed the win over Ireland because of a calf muscle injury that is also expected to keep her on the sidelines for the game against Nigeria.

