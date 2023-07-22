Home Sport Football

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0

It was the first headed goal of this World Cup.  It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defence.

Published: 22nd July 2023

China's Zhang Linyan falls to the ground in from of Denmark's Josefine Hasbo during their Women's World Cup Group D soccer match at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, July 22, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PERTH: Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.

England beat Haiti 1-0 earlier in the day and will play Denmark next.

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark's chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half when heading over with an open goal to aim at.

Vangsgaard's strike settled a cagey game, that looked destined to end goalless, with a powerful header after Pernille Harder's cross. It was the first headed goal of this World Cup. 

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defence.

Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China's substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

Denmark celebrated joyously after the late winner, which could prove crucial to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16.

Haiti pushed England all the way in a narrow 1-0 loss to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance at the World Cup.

Denmark plays England in Sydney on July 28 and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.

