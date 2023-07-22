Home Sport Football

Japanese players wear black armbands at Women's World Cup to remember royal family member

22nd July 2023

Japan's Risa Shimizu, left, adjusts her black arm band as she runs with teammate Japan's Risa Shimizu prior to the start of the Women's World Cup

Japan's Risa Shimizu, left, adjusts her black arm band as she runs with teammate Japan's Risa Shimizu prior to the start of the Women's World Cup. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HAMILTON: Japanese players wore black armbands in their Women's World Cup opener against Zambia on Saturday following the death of Fumiko Tottori, the mother of Japanese Princess Takamado.

The princess is the honorary patron of the Japan Football Association, and her mother, Tottori, 96, died on Tuesday in Tokyo. FIFA granted the association's request to wear the bands as a tribute.

The Japanese team wore the armbands days after New Zealand and Norway held a moment of silence ahead of the tournament's opening match after two men were killed in a shooting in downtown Auckland.

Before the tournament, FIFA announced it would permit team captains to wear eight specially designed armbands unveiled earlier this month.

The eight armband designs were based on anti-discriminatory themes including inclusivity toward Indigenous peoples, ending domestic violence and creating gender equality.

Women's World Cup Football black armbands FIFA Japan Football Association

