Home Sport Football

Indian men's and women's football teams cleared to play at Asian Games

Both the men's and women's football teams were earlier not allowed to participate in the games by the Indian Olympic Association as the teams were not ranked in the top eight in Asia.

Published: 26th July 2023 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's football team. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's and women's football teams are set to participate at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the existing selection criteria.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Asian Games on the ground that they were not ranked in the top-8 in Asia.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then made an appeal to the Sports Ministry to allow the men's and women's teams to take part in the prestigious event with India's men's football team coach, Igor Stimac, also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

"Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men's and Women's, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate the participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion," he wrote.

"Keeping in mind their latest performances in recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," he added.

According to the ministry's selection criteria for team events, only sides ranking in the top eight of the continental rankings of their respective sports will be allowed to travel for the Asiad.

The Indian men's team is ranked 18th in Asia, while the women's side is ranked 11th.

The Huangzhou Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Asian Games Indian Olympic Association All India Football Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp