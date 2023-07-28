Home Sport Football

Arsenal unveils statue of 'Invincibles' manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium

The 3.5-meter statue of the 73-year-old Wenger was created by sculptor Jim Guy. It was fixed into position outside the North Bank Stand on Friday morning.

Published: 28th July 2023 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arsene_Wenger

A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was unveiled outside the club's Emirates Stadium. (Photo | Twitter, @Arsenal)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy was unveiled Friday outside the club's Emirates Stadium.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup seven times while in charge of the Gunners between October 1996 and May 2018.

The Frenchman managed 1,235 matches at Arsenal and helped the club go unbeaten in the league during their 2004 title success with a team known as “The Invincibles.”

Arsenal also spent 20 straight seasons in the Champions League under Wenger, including reaching the 2006 final, where it was beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

The 3.5-meter statue of the 73-year-old Wenger was created by sculptor Jim Guy. It was fixed into position outside the North Bank Stand on Friday morning.

Wenger will be the club’s guest of honour for the Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday and is due to visit the statue in the coming days.

His statue joins five others — featuring Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar and Thierry Henry — on the podium around the Emirates Stadium.

“He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that’s something I will never forget,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsene Wenger Arsenal bronze statue Premier League
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp