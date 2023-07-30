Home Sport Football

Jamaica claim first World Cup win to close on last 16

Skipper Allyson Swaby headed in from a corner early in the second half to give Jamaica their first victory at a World Cup at the fifth attempt. 

Published: 30th July 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jamaica's defender #17 Allyson Swaby (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup.

Jamaica's defender #17 Allyson Swaby (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PERTH: Jamaica won a Women's World Cup match for the first time with a deserved 1-0 victory over debutants Panama on Saturday to close on a place in the last 16.

Skipper Allyson Swaby headed in from a corner early in the second half to give Jamaica their first victory at a World Cup at the fifth attempt. 

Having held France to a 0-0 draw in their opening match, the Reggae Girlz sit second in Group F with four points from two games, level on points with the French.

Jamaica face Brazil, beaten 2-1 by France on Saturday, on Wednesday knowing they only need a point to claim a landmark spot in the last 16.

It comes against the backdrop of rows with the Jamaican football federation over a lack of support for the team and unpaid expenses.

Panama, who are making their debut appearance at the World Cup, are out.

Jamaica were on top for much of the contest in front of nearly 16,000 spectators in Perth.

But with their star striker Khadija Shaw absent, having been sent off late on in the stalemate with France, they lacked a cutting edge up front at times.

In her glaring absence, midfielder Drew Spence appeared determined to grab the game by the scruff of the neck all by herself.

The London-born Tottenham Hotspur player, who previously made a couple of appearances for England, ran the show at times.

She was also a threat going forward and came closest to scoring in the first period when on the stroke of half-time her direct free-kick pinged back off the bar.

Jamaica's pressure paid off in the 56th minute when Swaby rose highest from a corner to glance the ball past goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

It was only their second World Cup goal ever and put them on their way to their first win, having lost all three matches in their previous appearance, in 2019.

Jamaica thought they had a penalty at the death, but it was turned down after a VAR review.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's World Cup Jamaica vs Panama Football Allyson Swaby
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp