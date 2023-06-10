Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric

The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup in 2022 where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals.

Published: 10th June 2023

Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric parts ways with the Indian Super League team. (Photo | ISL)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC's head coach Thomas Brdaric has parted ways with the Indian Super League team following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The club will make a decision on their next head coach shortly, the release said.

Brdaric was at the helm of the first team for 28 games, winning 10, drawing eight and losing 10. Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52.

"Thank you for your valuable contributions and the memories, Thomas ... Your energy and passion was key in lifting the Marina Arena after two years away. Go well, Coach," the football club said on its Twitter page.

The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup in 2022 where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals. He was also in charge during the course of the Indian Super League where the Chennai-based franchise finished the league stage in eighth position with 27 points.

Brdaric's men last took part in the Super Cup where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Chennaiyin FC had earlier announced the departure of midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu footballer played a pivotal role in helping Chennaiyin reach the ISL 2019-20 final in his debut season. The 30-year old joined the club in 2019 and went on to make 78 appearances across all competitions for the club.

