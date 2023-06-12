Home Sport Football

Mehtab Singh signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

In his time with the Islanders, Mehtab has developed as a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL.

Published: 12th June 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC defender Mehtab Singh . (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Since joining Mumbai City FC in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders' defence. Mehtab was a vital cog in Des Buckingham's side that lifted the League Winners' Shield in the 2022-23 season, securing a return to the AFC Champions League, along with a runners-up finish in the Durand Cup.

In his time with the Islanders, Mehtab has developed as a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL.

The young defender from Punjab has also grown to be a constant goal-scoring threat from set pieces and has scored five times in Mumbai City colours — most notably, a thumping left-footed finish in Kochi against the Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 league campaign.

After stints with the India U-23 squad at the AFC U23 Championship, he was called up to the senior national team in March this year, where he debuted in a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the Tri-Nation Tournament in Manipur.

Hailing from Khemkaran in Punjab, Mehtab began his footballing journey at the Mahilpur Football Academy before joining the youth setup at East Bengal in 2016. Impressive performances for the U-18s meant Mehtab was roped into the East Bengal first team, where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell at Gokulam Kerala.

Mehtab then made the move to Mumbai City FC in 2020, winning the ISL double of the League Winners' Shield and the trophy in his first season and featuring in the AFC Champions League campaign the year after.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai City FC Mehtab Singh ISL Durand Cup
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp