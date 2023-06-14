Home Sport Football

Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Brazil will make another push to hire Carlo Ancelotti despite the coach's intention to remain with Real Madrid next season.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian football confederation, said Tuesday he hopes to meet with Ancelotti or his staff in the next few days to discuss the possibility of hiring him.

“We see him as one of the best football coaches in the world,” Rodrigues said in Madrid at the official launch of a friendly between Brazil and Spain to boost the fight against racism. “He is a winner and every athlete who played for him say that they miss him and that he is the best coach that they ever had.”

Ancelotti was thankful for Brazil's interest but last month said he will finish his Madrid contract, which runs through the 2023-24 season. He said he and the club are in agreement for him to stay.

Brazil has been without a coach since Tite left after the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will play a friendly against Guinea in Spain on Saturday and three days later faces Senegal in Portugal.

