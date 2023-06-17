Home Sport Football

Euro 2024 qualifying: Kane extends England scoring record in 4-0 win over Malta

Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to give England a 3-0 halftime lead after Ferdinando Apap's own goal and a stunning strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Published: 17th June 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MALTA: Harry Kane scored a record-extending 56th goal for England as they routed Malta 4-0 in European Championship qualifying.

The striker became England's outright leading scorer in March when he surpassed Wayne Rooney's total of 53, struck his 50th in competitive games and Gareth Southgate's team maintained its 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to give England a 3-0 halftime lead at Ta' Qali National Stadium after Ferdinando Apap's own goal and a stunning strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Callum Wilson slotted the second penalty of the game to round off the scoring.

England has won its opening three games in Group C, which also contains defending European champion Italy.

England was always expected to win comfortably against a team ranked 172nd in the world and was on course for victory from as early as the eighth minute when Ferdinando Apap put the ball into his own net with Kane threatening.

Alexander-Arnold doubled the lead with a strike worthy of the No.10 he wore on his back after being tried out in a midfield role.

Southgate had said he would deploy the defender in a more advanced position in the absence of Jude Bellingham, who has just completed a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold collected the ball 25 yards out and whipped a shot beyond Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello. It was his first competitive goal for his country.

"It's somewhere I can see myself playing," Alexander-Arnold said.

"I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and today was a good foundation to build on."

Kane was brought down by Matthew Guillaumier in the box and coolly converted the spot kick.

Another penalty was awarded late after Wilson's cross struck Steve Borg, and the substitute striker converted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane England Gareth Southgate European Championship qualifying
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp