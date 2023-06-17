Home Sport Football

Leicester hires coach who helped Pep Guardiola and Man City to trophy treble

Enzo Maresca became part of Guardiola's staff in 2022, helping City to the greatest season in its history, including winning the Champions League title last weekend.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Leicester City appoints Enzo Maresca as new manager. (Photo | Leicester Twitter)

By PTI

LEICESTER: Fresh from helping Manchester City win a treble of trophies, Enzo Maresca was hired as manager of relegated Leicester on Friday.

The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom team at City, where he won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Maresca was signed to 2026.

"Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City's history."

Maresca was previously an assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham and was also the coach of Man City's elite development squad and Italian team Parma.

He became part of Guardiola's staff in 2022, helping City to the greatest season in its history, including winning the Champions League title last weekend.

He faces a considerable challenge at Leicester, the 2016 champion which is aiming to bounce straight back up to the Premier League after the heartache of relegation.

"At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can," Maresca said.

"From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games."

Leicester has seen out-of-contract Youri Tielemans leave. The futures of other star players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are uncertain.

Maresca took over from Dean Smith, who was hired for the final eight games after Brendan Rogers was fired. Smith left along with his coaches Craig Shakespeare and John Terry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leicester City Enzo Maresca Manchester City Pep Guardiola
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp