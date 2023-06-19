Home Sport Football

Indian football team donates Rs 20 lakh to families of victims of Balasore train accident 

The team took a collective decision to donate the money after the accident happened in Odisha, which claimed the lives of nearly 300 passengers and left over 1,000 injured.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:32 PM

Indian football team celebrating their cup triumph with the fans. (Photo | Indian Football Team Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian football team has decided to donate a part of the cash award it has received from the Odisha government for the Intercontinental Cup triumph towards the "relief and rehabilitation" of families affected by the recent train accident in the state.

Hosts India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the title clash on Sunday, to lift the trophy for the second time in three outings.

Following the win, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the team, from which Igor Stimac's wards have "collectively" decided to donate Rs 20 lakh.

Congratulating the Indian team for the victory in the face of stiff competition, the chief minister said, “It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in the state and the country”.

"We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we've decided to donate Rs 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month," the Indian Football Team tweeted.

"Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times," it added.

The accident, which claimed the lives of nearly 300 passengers and left over 1,000 injured, involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

On Sunday, India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon at the Kaling Stadium.

