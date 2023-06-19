Spain wins Nations League; beats Croatia on penalties in final

By Associated Press

ROTTERDAM (NETHERLANDS): Spain ended its 11-year trophy drought as they beat Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday, with a 5-4 shoot-out victory after a tense match finished 0-0 following extra time.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two shots as Spain beat Croatia in a penalty shootout. The Bilbao goalkeeper used his feet to save a penalty by Lovro Majer when the shootout was level at 3-3 and then dived full-length to tip Bruno Petković's spot-kick around the post.

Dani Carvajal converted his penalty with a 'Panenka' chip to seal the victory.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said Carvajal had taken penalties well in practice ahead of the final. "He has a fantastic personality and that's the way he decided to take it," he said. "We have total confidence in his ability to take penalties."

Spain's previous titles came in the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Midfielder Rodri, who punched the air after scoring his penalty, has four titles this season after also winning a historic treble with his club, Manchester City. He was named the player of the Nations League tournament to cap his memorable year.

Spain did not manage a shot on target until the 84th minute of the match and when substitute Ansu Fati finally looked like breaking the stalemate, Ivan Perišić was on the goal line to block his effort. It was Spain's only goal-bound attempt, compared to five by Croatia.

In the first period of extra time, Majer broke through and fell in the penalty area under a challenge by Nacho, but German referee Felix Zwayer ruled that the Spain defender had played the ball and waved off Croatia's appeals for a penalty.

"I think it makes the win even more epic doing it this way," De La Fuente said.

Sabemos que queréis revivir este momento mil veces...



¡¡La #NationsLeague al cielo de Róterdam!!#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/G0NbdTWAVp — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023

Croatia's fans many wearing shirts with Modric's name and No. 10 on the back far outnumbered their Spanish counterparts at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

But they were forced to leave disappointed as their nation and the 37-year-old Modric continued their wait for a first international title.

Croatia finished second at the World Cup in 2018 and third in Qatar last year. Modric, meanwhile, has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid and was named FIFA's world player of the Year in 2018, breaking the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the title. But he has not been able to cap his glittering career with international honours.

Whether he will have another try at next year's European Championships remains to be seen. "I'd love Luka to stay. He's a very important player for us," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said.

"I hope he carries on because we never want great players to leave the game," he added.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković fumbled an innocuous shot by Fabián Ruiz and the ball bounced off the post in the ninth minute, but Livaković recovered quickly to block an attempt by Álvaro Morata, who was flagged offside. Three minutes later, Gavi dragged a shot just wide.

But after weathering the early storm, Croatia, with Modric directing the action from midfield then created the best chances.

Twice, Modric curled crosses to find Ivan Perišić at the far post but both times Simon in the Spain goal saved. But he saved his two best saves for the penalty shootout.

Italy finish third

Federico Dimarco scored in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi poked home a rebound to double the lead in the 20th to put Italy on course to beating the Netherlands 3-2 to secure third place in the Nations League for the second time in two attempts.

Steven Bergwijn put the Netherlands back in contention in the 68th minute only for Federico Chiesa to restore the Azzurri's two-goal lead four minutes later. Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum completed the scoring with one minute of regulation time to go as Italy held on.

The defeat in Enschede meant that Ronald Koeman's team conceded seven goals in two matches as hosts of the Nations League final four, after losing 4-2 to Croatia after extra time on Wednesday. Spain beat Italy 2-1 to set up the final.

