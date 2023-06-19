Home Sport Football

Two days before first match, Pakistan football team issued Indian visa for SAFF Cup in Bengaluru

Pakistan is scheduled to play their opening match against India on January 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The decks have been cleared for Pakistan football team for its participation in the SAFF Football Championship after receiving visas travel to India on Monday.

According to sources, the Pakistan team is on the lookout for the earliest flight out of Mauritius to reach India in time for their opening match against India on January 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.

The match is scheduled for a 7.30 PM start.

However their travel itinerary was not yet known.

"Yes we have been aware of the developmental about the Pakistan team getting visa clearance. We are hoping that they will be landing in Bengaluru on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated match against India on Wednesday. We are hoping for a sell-out crowd for the match here. We are all set to Stage the match, " a top KSFA official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The official said they were not looking at rescheduling the match at the moment and they have been working closely with AIFF.

Earlier, the arrival of Pakistan football team for the SAFF tournament was thrown into limbo after the delay in processing the visa necessary to travel to India.

Pakistan were stuck in Mauritius where they had participated in the Four-Nation Cup tournament ahead of the SAFF competition.

Pakistan made a jittery preparation for the premier football tournament in South Asia as they finished last on the table with an all-lose record.

Djibouti emerged champions in the tournament with an all-win record.

The neighbouring country's woes were deepened as the Indian Embassy in Mauritius could not process their visa request because of the weekend non-working days.

Pakistan Football Federation had blamed the national Sports Board for issuing the NOC to travel to India late while the Board countered the allegation stating that the PFF submitted the application for NOC after a considerable delay.

