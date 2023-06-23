Home Sport Football

Brazil's Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days

The head of Brazil's sports court, José Perdiz, announced the decision on Thursday. Santos, the club where Pelé shot to fame, can appeal.

Published: 23rd June 2023 12:49 PM

Santos football club logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil's Santos was ordered to play for 30 days without fans after flares were thrown onto the field on Wednesday night during the team's 2-0 home defeat against rival Corinthians.

The referee ended the Brazilian league match in the 88th minute and left the field. Many of the flares were aimed at Corinthians' penalty area.

The 30-day period covers six matches in total — four at Santos' Vila Belmiro Stadium and two away games.

Santos fans were also involved in clashes with police outside the stadium after the match.

Last year, Santos fans threw flares onto the field in a Brazilian Cup match against Corinthians, and a few fans invaded the pitch.

Santos is 13th in the Brazilian championship. It has already been knocked out of this season's Brazilian Cup.

