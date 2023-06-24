Home Sport Football

Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Published: 24th June 2023 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona Captain Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MIAMI: Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team's second major addition in less than a month.

The team confirmed the move Friday in a video posted on Twitter. Inter Miami displayed the phrase “Busi,” referring to Busquets' nickname, accompanied by quotes from various soccer stars.

“On the field, he's always No. 5, but in reality as a player and a person, he's a 10,” Messi wrote in Spanish.

The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. He is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in a home game on July 21, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa.

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Busquets arrived at Barcelona in 2005 and has played 722 matches for the club, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Messi. One of the best defensive midfielders Barcelona has had, Busquets has scored 18 goals and had 40 assists. He has been team captain for the last two seasons.

Adding Busquets brings another high-profile name to a team looking to establish itself in a region that is enjoying plenty of sports success, as the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are coming off respective finals runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergio Busquets Barcelona Lionel Messi Inter Miami
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp