Home Sport Football

Italian football players banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism

The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

Published: 28th June 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Lazio , Antisemitism

Lazio fans display banners from the stands reading 'Auschwitz is Your Homeland. The Ovens are Your Homes' during a Serie A match agaisnt AS Roma, at Rome's Olympic stadium, on Nov. 29, 1998.(AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Football players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combating antisemitism announced Tuesday.

The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

In March, a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club.

The initiative, which is being coordinated between the Italian government and the Italian football federation, includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The initiative also calls for games to be suspended in case of antisemitic chants or acts — similar to the way cases of racism are supposed to be handled.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.”

Soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina adds, “Soccer’s credibility, which gets hurt and damaged by discriminatory behavior, has a direct reflection on Italian society.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp