Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli; third Chelsea player to move to Saudi Pro League

Mendy is the third player from Chelsea to move to the Saudi Pro League which is backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund.

Published: 29th June 2023 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-signed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Pro League side Al-Ahli. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia with Pro League side Al-Ahli announcing the arrival of the Senegal international on Wednesday.

"Welcome Mendy... best goalkeeper in the world" Al-Ahli posted on social media accompanied by a video clip of the 31-year-old putting pen to paper on his contract.

In a statement, Chelsea confirmed the player's departure after a three-season spell in London.

"He will be best remembered at Stamford Bridge for the key role he played on our run to Champions League glory in 2021" the club added.

Mendy is the third player from Chelsea to move to the Saudi Pro League which is backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund. His compatriot Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Al-Hilal and French 2018 World Cup winner N'Golo Kante left for Al-Ittihad.

The recent wave of European players lured by the promise of huge salaries was started by Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema has joined Kante at Al-Ittihad.

Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly on the brink of a move to Al Nassr.

Last week Ruben Neves, the 26-year-old Portuguese international and captain of Wolves, left Chelsea's English Premier League rivals for Al-Hilal.

