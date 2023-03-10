Home Sport Football

Miserly Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao without key defender Araujo

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as they bid to preserve or even extend their nine point lead on Real Madrid, who host Espanyol Saturday.

Published: 10th March 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BARCELONA: Xavi Hernandez's return to Barcelona as coach indicated a return to the club's flowing possession game he thrived in as a player, but his team has instead relied on a watertight defence as they close in on the Spanish title.

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as they bid to preserve or even extend their nine point lead on Real Madrid, who host Espanyol Saturday -- in their last league matches before the Clasico at Camp Nou on March 19.

The Catalans last lifted La Liga in 2019 and after heavy investment last summer, a need to produce instant results has influenced their approach.

Barcelona have conceded just eight goals in 24 matches so far this season, keeping 18 clean sheets in La Liga in that time.

The latter is a better record than any other club in one of Europe's big five leagues has managed at the same point in the season in the 21st century.

Bayern Munich managed 17 clean sheets in the first 24 matches in the 2012-13 season, also conceding eight goals.

By contrast they have scored 46 goals, a lower figure than any La Liga leader after 24 games since Valencia in the 2001-2002 season.

However the Catalans will have to travel to San Mames without centre-back Ronald Araujo, key to their superb defensive records this season.

The Uruguayan centre-back was sent off last weekend against Valencia, for dragging down Hugo Duro as he ran through on goal.

Araujo's decision helped Barcelona snatch a 1-0 win -- their eighth victory by the same scoreline in La Liga this season.

The defender may be replaced by Jules Kounde or Marcos Alonso at the heart of the defence, alongside Andreas Christensen.

During a period the team have been without playmaker Pedri, winger Ousmane Dembele and top scorer Robert Lewandowski, their defensive solidity has helped sustain their title charge.

The Polish striker is set to return against Athletic and credited the defence for their key role this season.

"It's good to have a defence like ours for the strikers, we have more security, we can take more risks because we have our backs covered," Lewandowski told Barca Magazine on Thursday.

"Security makes it easier to score goals and the first step in every team has to be to have a great defence."

The Polish forward said the team's style was also dependent on the type of players available to Xavi, and the way the game has changed since his playing days.

"Barca's DNA is to play good football, but you have to understand that football is changing," added Lewandowski.

"For example, the way Barça played ten years ago might not work now. You have to find the perfect solution for where you are and the players you have."

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde might have his own thoughts on the issue of Barcelona's style.

Despite winning two league titles, Valverde was sacked in January 2020 with the team top of La Liga, in part because of concerns over the team's unconvincing football.

Valverde's Athletic started the season well but have lost momentum in recent weeks and sit ninth, although like Barcelona they have also reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Player to watch: Enes Unal

Getafe's Turkish striker Enes Unal is their key weapon in their bid to escape relegation. The forward has scored five goals in his last five games in La Liga and could be crucial at Cadiz in a relegation six-pointer on Friday night.

Key stats

8 - Antoine Griezmann shone for Atletico last weekend and is the division's top assister

20 - Osasuna's Kike Garcia has come on as a substitute more times than any other player

300 - Celta's Hugo Mallo has appeared for his club more times in La Liga than any other player

Fixtures

Friday

Cadiz v Getafe (2000)

Saturday

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1300), Elche v Real Valladolid (1515), Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Valencia v Osasuna (2000)

Sunday

Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1300), Sevilla v Almeria (1515), Villarreal v Real Betis (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Monday

Girona v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xavi Hernandez Barcelona Athletic Bilbao
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp