Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Sevilla winger Gil out of Spain squad with muscle problem

The winger is the third player to drop out of the squad De la Fuente named last Friday.

Published: 24th March 2023 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 20219 file photo, Sevilla's Bryan Gil goes for the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between Sevilla and APOEL Nicosia. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Sevilla winger Bryan Gil has dropped out of the Spain squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Norway and Scotland, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Thursday.

Gil, who is on loan at Sevilla from Tottenham Hotspur, suffered "muscle problems" in training and will return to his club "as a precaution," the RFEF informed, adding that coach Luis de la Fuente will not call a replacement in the squad.

The winger is the third player to drop out of the squad De la Fuente named last Friday, with Barcelona midfielder Pedri failing to recover from an issue that has sidelined him for around a month, while Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno suffered a calf injury in his side's 3-0 win away to Osasuna last Sunday.

Betis forward Borja Iglesias and Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino were named as replacements for Pedri and Moreno.

Norway will be without Manchester City forward Erling Haaland for Saturday's game, which will be played in Malaga's La Rosaleda Stadium.

Veteran striker Aspas back

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo's 35-year-old striker Iago Aspas is also back in Spain's national squad for games against Norway and Scotland, after a long absence during the tenure of Luis Enrique as a coach.

Aspas' 12 goals and four assists for his club this season have convinced new coach Luis de la Fuente to give the veteran a recall as he tries to solve Spain's problem of turning possession into goals.

"Luis Enrique had his ideas and he must have thought that other companions could do better than me," said the striker in an interview with sports paper, Diario AS.

"I didn't get a call-up, even though my numbers were as good as ever, but I never lose hope, because I really want to play for Spain again," commented Aspas, whose ability to play in different roles could give him an advantage in De la Fuente's system.

"I have played as a second striker and as a link between midfield and attack, but if I see the chance to score, then I will have a try. I have also played on the wing and sometimes as a lone striker, so I can adapt to the needs of the coach," he explained.

"I am feeling good. I have been the first choice in every game and I have played a lot of minutes. I know it doesn't all depend on me, but it would be a dream to play in the European Championships," he noted.

