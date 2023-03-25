Home Sport Football

Leeds’ Elland Road stadium evacuated, man arrested

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

Published: 25th March 2023 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton and Hove, at Elland Road, in Leeds, England, March 11, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEEDS, England: The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man on Friday.

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises.”

The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches.

Leeds’ next game is at Arsenal on April 1.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Premier League Leeds
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp