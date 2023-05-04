Home Sport Football

Haaland sets Premier League record of 35 goals, puts Man City back on top

The 22-year-old moved past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's mark of 34 set for Blackburn and Newcastle respectively in the 1990s.

Published: 04th May 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Man City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad stadium.

Man City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland set a new record of 35 goals in a Premier League season as Manchester City overcame West Ham 3-0 to move back to the top of the table on Wednesday, while Liverpool edged out Fulham 1-0.

City were made to work by an under-manned Hammers to edge one point clear of Arsenal in the title race, with a game in hand still to come.

But they cut loose after half-time as Haaland wrote himself into the record books with his 51st goal in all competitions of his debut season at City.

"I do not think of all these records, I would go crazy in my head," said Haaland. "I go home now, play some video games, eat something and then sleep."

The Norwegian was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he left the pitch after full-time.

ALSO READ | Man City aims to finish off Bayern in Champions League

"In football when there is a special occasion we have to show how special it is," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"We are very pleased for him because he is a joy to work with, to be with, and everyone is happy to have him with us. The record will be broken in the future, maybe by him."

The visitors were missing England international Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd through illness, while injuries meant David Moyes could only name five outfield substitutes.

But Moyes' men held out for 50 minutes before succumbing at the Etihad to remain rooted in a relegation battle.

Nathan Ake was the unlikely figure to break the deadlock as the Dutch defender rose highest to power home Riyad Mahrez's free-kick.

But there was no surprise over the scorer of City's second as Haaland raced onto Jack Grealish's pass and deftly dinked the ball over the advancing Lukasz Fabianski.

Salah on spot

The 22-year-old moved past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's mark of 34 set for Blackburn and Newcastle respectively in the 1990s.

However, he will still fall someway short of the all-time scoring record for a season in the English top flight of 60 set by Everton's Dixie Dean in 1927/28.

Phil Foden came off the bench to add the final flourish as his sweetly-struck volley deflected off Emerson Palmieri to leave Fabianski wrong-footed five minutes from time.

City's 13th consecutive home win in 2023 edges Guardiola's men ever closer to a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

READ MORE | Man City routs Liverpool 4-1 without injured Haaland

The champions need just four wins from their remaining five games to ensure Arsenal are denied their first title in 19 years.

Defeat leaves West Ham still four points above the relegation zone with four games to play.

At Anfield, Liverpool refused to give up the fight for a top-four finish by keeping the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United for the final two places in next season's Champions League behind City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now won five consecutive league games for the first time this season.

"Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot. We have to try to do something we can use, something we can build on in the next season," said Klopp.

Mohamed Salah's 29th goal of the season was the difference between the sides as the Egyptian shrugged off his recent struggles from the penalty spot to convert after Darwin Nunez had been fouled by Issa Diop six minutes before half-time.

Liverpool close to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erling Haaland Premier League Manchester City
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp