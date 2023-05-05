Home Sport Football

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris done for season with leg injury

The north London club is on a four-game winless slide with four matches remaining as it fights for a European spot.

Published: 05th May 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the Premier League season because of a thigh injury, interim manager Ryan Mason confirmed Friday.

The 36-year-old Spurs captain, who is in the final year of his contract, hasn't played since being substituted at halftime of Tottenham's 6-1 loss to Newcastle on April 23.

The north London club is on a four-game winless slide with four matches remaining as it fights for a European spot.

"Hugo is out for the season. We had the (test) results back and it's obviously disappointing," Mason said ahead of Saturday's game against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "We kind of feared that initially."

Fraser Forster has stepped in to replace the former France international. Seventh-place Spurs have lost three of their past four games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham Hugo Lloris thigh injury Premier League
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp